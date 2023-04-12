Gary Enderson

Gary A. Enderson passed away on March 9, 2023, at his home, in Dodge Center, Minnesota. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 o’clock on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea, Minnesota, with burial at the Freeborn Cemetery in Freeborn, Minnesota. Pastor Don Malinsky will officiate. Gary’s family will greet friends prior to the service.

Gary was born on April 29, 1955 at Naeve Hospital in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Ernest and Romelle Enderson, becoming the first grandchild to LaVern and Lois Dillavou. He was soon followed by his siblings; Connie, Tim, Patti and Bill. Growing up, the family lived at two locations in north central Iowa, before settling permanently on a farm west of Manly. Gary enjoyed growing up on the farm and riding his horse Rusty, with his longtime friend, David Schultte.

Graduating from North Central Of Manly in 1973, the next year Gary enlisted in the United States Army. While serving in the Army, he received an X-Ray specialist diploma from Fort Sam Houston in Texas and spent one year overseas in Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1976.

After his service, he pursued many educational paths. He received a B.A. in History from Winona State University, an Associate of Community Science Degree in Nursing from Rochester Community College and a Mortuary of Science Diploma from the Commonwealth College of Mortuary Science in Houston, Texas. He then returned to Iowa where he became a licensed Mortician at Dallas Center for several years. Gary then pursued a RN nursing degree from St. Mary’s School of Practical Nursing in Rochester, Minnesota. After graduation, Gary worked in several care facilities around the Dodge Center area until he retired in 2019.

Gary was a private independent person who enjoyed acreage life. He was an avid gardener-sharing much produce with family and friends. He loved animals, especially his dog Dirty, who frequently enjoyed Gary’s good cooking. He was a caring person, always willing and able to help others. Gary spent much of his nursing career caring for the elderly in numerous care centers in southern Minnesota. His family will deeply miss him and his unique way of showing how much he cared. However, he leaves us with many special memories and will always be in our hearts.

He is survived by his parents Ernest and Romelle, his siblings Connie (Jim) Hamilton, Tim (Jerri) Enderson, Patti (Jim) Beatty, William (Ronda) Enderson, as well as a special uncle Earl and aunt Pat Dillavou. His extended family includes numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his grandparents LaVern and Lois Dillavou, Oscar and Jennie Enderson. Aunts Sandra Roisen, Geraldine Kingstrom, and uncles Elvin and Wayne Enderson.

Memorial donations will be donated to the Manly American Legion and the Dodge Center VFW.