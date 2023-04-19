Hans G. Karrais

Hans (Hansi) G. Karrais, 71, entered his Eternal home on March 29, 2023 after a brief, sudden and unexpected illness.

Hans was born in Rottweil, Germany on October 3, 1951 to Gertrud Karrais. When Hans was a toddler- his Mama Gertrud married Wolfgang Reichstein – who became his Papa. After graduating from school he served in the military. Upon leaving the military – he did an apprenticeship and became a machinist.

He moved to Albert Lea, Minnesota in the 1980’s where he worked at Vasco. Vasco’s owner – Dick Overgaard – was also the President of Almco – a sister company. Almco was the company where his future wife – Kathy (Kathryn Jordahl Knutson) worked. Friends set them up for a blind date on Friday February 13, 1987. On this day- under the full moon – their wonderful new life together began. Kathy ended up being his soul mate and the love of his life. Hans saw something special in Kathy – that he desired to have – a relationship with Christ. As a result – he also came to Christ. 🙂

They were married on August 22, 1987 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, MN. They moved to Morristown, Tennessee in 1991.

In Morristown – Hans worked at Mahle, Inc. as a machinist and later completed his degree in Design Engineering. He used his Design Engineering Degree at Mahle where he designed engine pistons. He loved his work on the computers and on any and all kinds of technology both at work and at home.

In his free time his favorite hobby was playing the guitar… including being on a church praise team. He loved to work outside; go out to eat with his wife – Kathy; spend time with family and friends; go back (when possible) to Germany to see his family; tinker around on projects; take photos; read and go out on the boat.

When he married Kathy he became the stepfather of her 3 girls – Angie, Amy and Amber – who he loved and treated like his own. They felt the same and loved Hansi deeply, too.

He was a wonderful husband, stepdad, son, brother, uncle, grandpa (opa), great grandpa, family member and friend. He is and will continue to be missed sooo very much by all of us here and by his family who live in Germany – his Mom and Dad – Gertrud and Wolfgang Reichstein and his sisters Susi (Gunther) Reichstein and Gundi Reichstein and other family members.

Hans is survived by his wife – Kathy (Kathryn) Jordahl Knutson Karrais; Mom and Dad – Gertrud and Wolgang Reichstein; his sisters – Susi (Gunther) Reichstein and Aaron and Florian; Gundi Reichstein and Fritz and Lilly; niece Michaela (Andreas) Tetz and Janina and Svenja; daughters- Angie Johnston (late husband Kevin) and Grandchildren – Joshua (Lydia) and (Great grandchild – Isaac) and Christabelle and Gabrielle Johnston; Amy (Chad) Vogt and Grandchildren – Ben Vogt and Emma Vogt; Amber (Scott) Gray and Grandchildren – Chelsea (Daniel) Hunter and (Great grandchildren – Dane, Dax and Dallas) and Devon Gray and other precious family.

Hans was preceded in death by his grandparents; his brother Winnie Karrais; niece Katja; father- in- law – Nervin Jordahl; brothers-in-law – Ronald, Gary and Ellery Jordahl; and son-in-law – Kevin Johnston.

A Celebration of Life and a Receiving of Friends will be held at First Christian Church (155 Parker Road) in Morristown, TN on Friday April 21, 2023. The Receiving of Friends will be from 5-7 pm. The Celebration of Life will follow at 7:00 pm.