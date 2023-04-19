Home Town Pride Clean-up Day scheduled for April 29

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

By Submitted

The city of Albert Lea is sponsoring its annual spring clean-up day on from 9 a.m. to noon April 29.

As part of the “Home Town Pride Clean-Up Day,” the city will allow residents with proof of city residency to deposit one load of the following:

  • Free: brush and yard waste
  • Free: household garbage
  • Free: demolition debris
  • $10: per appliance/sofa/mattress
  • $5: per furniture piece
  • $3: per passenger car tire; i.e. regular rate for all others; regular rates for rims and electronics

Residents should take advantage of recycling programs available to them to reduce waste. Freeborn County offers recycling programs such as residential single-stream recycling carts and free household hazardous waste disposal. Visit the county website at www.co.freeborn.mn.us/132/Environmental-Services or call 507-377-5186.

For more information about the Transfer Station and its services, visit www.cityofalbertlea.org/transfer-station/ or call 507-377-4325.

 

