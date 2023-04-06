It is with a heavy heart that the Barron family announces the passing of John Barron. He left us as a loving husband to Linda Barron, father to Shannon (Eric) Weiss and Raymond Barron, grandfather to Zachary Weiss, Gabrielle (Conner) Malo, Grace Barron and Maxwell Weiss, and lastly great grandfather to Kit Malo and Samuel Malo. He passed away on March 20th 2023 in Rochester, Minnesota at Saint Marys Hospital, surrounded by loved ones. John Barron lived an extraordinary life filled with adventure, laughter, and love. He will be deeply missed. A public visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 11th at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea, Minnesota from 5-7pm. The funeral will be held the following Wednesday, April 12th at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Alden, Minnesota at 2pm.