Landlord networking event scheduled this week

Local landlords Nick Hanke and Robert Hoffman are hosting two networking events for Albert Lea’s landlords this week on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

The Wednesday evening event starts at 7:30 p.m. and the Thursday morning event at 9 a.m. These events are each being held at 212 Broadway Ave S. in downtown Albert Lea. Mayor Rich Murray will attend the Wednesday evening event, and Sheriff Ryan Shea will attend the Thursday morning “Coffee with the Sheriff” event featuring Carpenter Coffee.

Local landlords are welcome. The goal is to promote communication and formalize a future organization. Contact Hanke at 507-383-5000 or NickHanke@gmail.com and contact Hoffman at 507-402-4692 or Robert@RobertHoffmanRealty.com with any questions.