Learn about EVs in Recharge Albert Lea event next weekend Published 5:12 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

On Saturday, May 6, Design Ready Controls is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their newest manufacturing facility in Albert Lea. This event is in partnership with the Recharge Albert Lea Electric Vehicle (EV) Expo and Test Drive. Event attendees will have the opportunity to learn about Design Ready Controls, take a tour and explore the world of EVs.

There will be a variety of EV makes and models for individuals to test drive. In addition, attendees will be able to get hands-on charging experience, discover current and near-future plans for EV charging and learn about local, state and federal rebates. EV experts will also be on-site to answer any questions that may arise regarding vehicle specs and ranges and charging processes. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit: www.recharge-minnesota.org

Each test drive taken by attendees will unlock a donation to support the students of the Albert Lea VEX Robotics team and the Alden-Conger Supermileage Team, both of which span all levels of formal and informal education with accessible, scalable and affordable solutions. Beyond science and engineering principles, they encourage creativity, teamwork, leadership and problem-solving among students.

Email newsletter signup

Fostering educational and employment opportunities is important to Albert Lea’s future. With Design Ready Controls already hiring 50 employees and plans to add dozens more to their team, the potential for job growth is what excites Albert Lea Mayor Rich Murray.

“The Recharge MN event will showcase Design Ready Controls and their goal to expand in Albert Lea. This event will be a great opportunity to create additional economic growth and jobs within our community,” Murray said.

The EV Expo is presented in partnership with Design Ready Controls, Albert Lea Economic Development Authority, the city of Albert Lea and Recharge Minnesota.