Letter: Roundtable discussion slated on health care, senior issues Published 8:30 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

In January, the Rural Organizing Project of Isaiah Minnesota began seeking input from local residents of the Albert Lea area about problems facing our rural area. We held a round table discussion and two issues repeatedly came up that seemed of most concern to the people who attended:

• Issues and concerns of seniors in our area regarding senior care, health care, etc. and

• A buy-in to Minnesota Care for people who now can’t afford health care

On April 15 (Saturday) at 10 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church (115 Washington Ave. in Albert Lea) a local planning group is hosting a roundtable discussion of these issues with Sen. Liz Boldon of Rochester and Rep. Peggy Bennett of Albert Lea. Several folks who have some insights into some of the concerns and problems seniors face will speak, and then we will have time for folks who attend to ask questions and express concerns to the representatives.

The event is open to the public. This is a great opportunity to come and listen, learn and express concerns that you have with the people who can make a difference.

Joan Anderson

Albert Lea