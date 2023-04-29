Letter: There are other things city should work on Published 8:30 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

Keep the current city of Albert Lea logo, as I don’t agree with the City Council members. They voted six to one. I agree with Sherri Rasmussen’s comment that there are other things they should be working on, like bringing industry to the city and filling our industrial parks.

We would have to see the new signage on the new water tower every time we travel by on Fountain Street.

Phyllis Jean Schumaker

Albert Lea