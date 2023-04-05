Letter: What about reverse racism? Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

The new political buzz word is equity. We are told that country must be structured so that everything in society is equitable. Anyone with a little common sense realizes equity is impossible to achieve.

Let’s consider professional sports as an example. What if we were to use equity instead of talent to determine the personnel on a sports team? Black males are about 7% of the population, male Hispanics 9%, Asian males 3%. There are 53 members on an NFL team. If equity became the rule, a team could only have four blacks, but would be required to carry five Hispanics and one Asian. Equity would trump talent. Everyone will agree that such requirements are ludicrous, but that’s what is being proposed for education and employment.

There are Black colleges, Black churches, even a Black TV channel — no one dares suggest these entities are racist, but they really are. Where is the equity?

About 5% of the population identifies as LGBT, but watching the news and current TV programming you would swear this faction is dominate. Nearly everything produced in Hollywood today promotes the LGBT lifestyle. Equity does not exist. I do not care what consenting adults do behind closed doors, but when they try and indoctrinate children into their lifestyle I will fight back.

Equity, wokism, white supremacy, critical race theory and transexual are the words of the day. Males identifying as transexual claim it is their right to participate in girls sports, use women’s rest rooms and shower with girls. I find it ironic that soccer moms who fought tooth and nail to get Title IX adopted providing some equity in women’s sports now promote transsexualism in women’s sports.

If you are a white, heterosexual, Christian male, the odds are stacked against you. Corporations identifying as woke prioritize hiring black females identifying as lesbian and black males identifying as a female. You ask why? It’s quite simple — if a corporation fails to accept the woke doctrine they will face the wrath of the liberal media and be boycotted.

Black males between the ages of 15 and 40 account for 50% of all murders. However, if you try and protect your property and life from an intruder, you need to think twice before acting. In some states you could be charged with a crime simply for displaying a firearm during a home invasion. Protecting your family and property have become irrelevant. You are no longer the victim, in the name of equity you have become the antagonist. Criminals are now considered victims.

America was making great progress toward eliminating racial barriers until Obama began playing the race card. In the name of equity, liberal Blacks have become the promoters of reverse racism.

I have never judged a person by their color, but by their work ethic. The amount of rage I’m seeing daily is terrifying. White and Black supremacists are cut from the same cloth. They thrive on and promote hate.

America has become a strange, sick, dangerous country.

Don Sorensen

Albert Lea