License plate stolen and other reports Published 9:40 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023

A license plate was reported stolen off of a vehicle at 2:50 p.m. Monday at 1413 Martin Road. The plate had possibly been taken while in Bloomington on Saturday.

Car fire reported

A car was reported on fire at 5:57 p.m. Monday at 209 Second St. NE in Geneva.

2 juveniles cited for disorderly conduct

Two juveniles were cited for disorderly conduct at 10:59 a.m. Monday at Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St.

Internet fraud reported

Police received a report at 12:45 p.m. Monday of internet fraud on Maplehill Drive.

Cell phone stolen

A cell phone was reported stolen at 3:03 p.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 TIger Lane.

1 arrested for driving after cancellation

Police arrested Thuak Wiw Bithow, 35, for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety at 5:39 p.m. Monday on Interstate 35 near milepost 7.