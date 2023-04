March 17, 1931 – April 5, 2023

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Louis Tomschin, 92, Albert Lea, Minn., died Wednesday, April 5, in St. John’s Lutheran Community.

Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Ascension Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Pastor Mark Boorsma will officiate. Military Honors will provided Saturday by Freeborn County Honor Guard. Interment will be in Springfield (Minn.) Cemetery.

Arrangements by Bonnerup Funeral Service.

