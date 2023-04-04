Man pleads guilty in machete attack Published 6:36 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

An Albert Lea man pleaded guilty Monday in Freeborn County District Court to three counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon tied to an attack involving a machete in January 2021.

Charlie Morris, 54, entered the plea as part of a plea agreement in the case. The agreement called for dismissing the fourth count, obstructing the legal process with force or violence,.

Court documents state police were called to a report of a disturbance on Louis Street Jan. 1, 2021.

Email newsletter signup

When they arrived they met with a victim who had a large laceration on top of his head and a large amount of blood on his head, neck, hands and coat.

Officers spoke to multiple witnesses and discovered that Morris’s son and his son’s girlfriend had gotten into an altercation earlier in the night. When the girlfriend came back to the house with a group of people to obtain a missing jacket, Morris reportedly came out of the house and started to assault people, according to court documents.

One of the victims reportedly had to get seven staples to close the laceration on his head.

When officers made contact with Morris, he was nude and refused to put on any clothing. At one point he reportedly lunged at one of the officers and attempted to bite another in the leg. When in the squad vehicle, he started to kick at the door window.

Morris is slated for sentencing June 12.