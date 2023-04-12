Mankato West Scarlets defeat Tigers by 1 run Published 8:54 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

The Albert Lea Tigers baseball team fought back after falling down by seven runs in the sixth inning. The comeback fell just short though, in a 7-6 defeat to Mankato West Scarlets on Tuesday.

The Tigers tallied six runs in the failed comeback. Dakota Jahnke, Lucas Ravenhorst, Kadin Johnson and Eric Doppelhammer each picked up RBIs.

Despite the loss, the team did collect three hits in the high-scoring affair. Unfortunately, Mankato West Scarlets had nine hits on the way to victory.

The team notched five runs in the seventh inning. Ravenhorst, Johnson, Jahnke, and Doppelhammer each drove in runs during the inning.

Mankato West Scarlets scored five runs in the sixth inning. Mason DuRose, Wilson Magers, and Brandon Hinrichsen all contributed in the big inning with RBIs.

Magers was the winning pitcher for Mankato West Scarlets. The pitcher lasted five and two-thirds innings, allowing one hit and one run while striking out 12 and walking one. Gregory Meidl and DuRose entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief. DuRose recorded the last two outs to earn the save for Mankato West Scarlets.

Mike Olson took the loss for Albert Lea. The pitcher allowed four hits and one run over three innings, striking out two.

Doppelhammer, Ben Kuiters and Jahnke each managed one hit to lead the Tigers.

Mankato West Scarlets totaled nine hits in the game. Jace Liebl, Magers, and DuRose all managed multiple hits for Mankato West Scarlets. Mankato West Scarlets stole six bases during the game as two players stole more than one. Magers led the way with two.