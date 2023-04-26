Meet the athlete: Addison Herr

Published 9:33 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

By Submitted

Addison Herr plays both volleyball and golf. Provided

ALHS junior is on the volleyball and golf teams

Q: What grade are you in?
A: Junior, 11th grade

Q: What town do you live in, and which school do you attend?
A: Albert Lea — Albert Lea High School

Q: Who is your immediate family?
A: Mom (Brenda), sister (Mackenzie), brother (Nate)

Email newsletter signup

Q: Which sports do you play?
A: Volleyball and golf

Q: What is your favorite part of playing your sport?
A: The team chemistry. It is like a family.

Q: What has playing that sport taught you?
A: Patience and staying calm

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?
A: When all of us went speed golfing after practice one day.

Q: How did you get started in your sport?
A: My sister and my dad played golf.

Q: What sports did your family members play?
A: Golf, baseball, football, basketball, tennis

Q: What are your sports-related achievements?
A: Golf captain. Varsity letter and academic honors. Volleyball MVP and Tiger award.

Q: What are your sports-related goals?
A: To improve and play better each day. Staying positive

Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete? Why?
A: Lindsey Kozelsky

Q: What are your college plans? Major?
A: Pre-med. Not sure where

Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Math

Q: Who is your favorite teacher?
A: Mrs. Hundley

Q: What are your hobbies?
A: Fishing and hunting. Board games

Q: What is your dream job?
A: Be a surgeon

Q: What is your favorite TV show?
A: “Criminal Minds”

Q: What is an interesting fact about you?
A: I don’t like fruit!

More Sports

Scoreboard: April 26, 2023

Albert Lea athletes sign letters of intent with area colleges

Sports Memories: North Stars announcer featured at banquet

Lake Mills athlete signs with NIAAC

Print Article