Meet the athlete: Addison Herr
Published 9:33 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023
ALHS junior is on the volleyball and golf teams
Q: What grade are you in?
A: Junior, 11th grade
Q: What town do you live in, and which school do you attend?
A: Albert Lea — Albert Lea High School
Q: Who is your immediate family?
A: Mom (Brenda), sister (Mackenzie), brother (Nate)
Email newsletter signup
Q: Which sports do you play?
A: Volleyball and golf
Q: What is your favorite part of playing your sport?
A: The team chemistry. It is like a family.
Q: What has playing that sport taught you?
A: Patience and staying calm
Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?
A: When all of us went speed golfing after practice one day.
Q: How did you get started in your sport?
A: My sister and my dad played golf.
Q: What sports did your family members play?
A: Golf, baseball, football, basketball, tennis
Q: What are your sports-related achievements?
A: Golf captain. Varsity letter and academic honors. Volleyball MVP and Tiger award.
Q: What are your sports-related goals?
A: To improve and play better each day. Staying positive
Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete? Why?
A: Lindsey Kozelsky
Q: What are your college plans? Major?
A: Pre-med. Not sure where
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Math
Q: Who is your favorite teacher?
A: Mrs. Hundley
Q: What are your hobbies?
A: Fishing and hunting. Board games
Q: What is your dream job?
A: Be a surgeon
Q: What is your favorite TV show?
A: “Criminal Minds”
Q: What is an interesting fact about you?
A: I don’t like fruit!