MINUTES 3.6.23 Published 8:46 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

ALBERT LEA

AREA SCHOOLS

Albert Lea, Minnesota

SPECIAL SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Summary of School

Board Minutes

The School Board of Independent School District 241 met in regular session on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Brookside Education Center, 211 West Richway Drive, Albert Lea, MN.

School Board members present: Neal Skaar, Kim Nelson, Dave Klatt, Bruce Olson, Gary Schindler, Davy Villarreal and Angie Hoffman.

1. Motion to approve agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

2. Motion to approve resolution and agreement with City of Albert Lea. Motion carried 7-0.

3. Tonya Franks and Gayle Brownlow provided a grant update. Motion to approve grant application as presented. In favor: Skaar, Nelson, Klatt, Olson, Schindler, Villarreal; against: Hoffman. Motion carried 6-1.

Adjourned at 5:29 p.m.

Dave Klatt, Clerk

The above is an unofficial summary of meeting proceedings. Complete approved minutes are available at www.alschools.org and available in the Superintendent’s Office, 211 West Richway Drive.

Albert Lea Tribune:

Apr. 12, 2023

