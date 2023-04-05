Museum to host lecture on state institution Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

At 7 p.m. April 20 the Freeborn County Historical Museum will hos Anne Cummins Peterson. Peterson is a native of Owatonna, and following a 30-year career at Federated Insurance she landed her dream job of museum director at the Minnesota State public School Orphanage Museum in 2014.

This evening’s agenda will give an overview of the Minnesota State Public School system in Owatonna (1886-1946), amd includes a brief narrated film shot in 1930. The presentation will also highlight the 1885 political competition between five towns — including Owatonna and Albert Lea — to be selected as the site for the new state institution.

Envision a buggy ride between Owatonna and Albert Lea long before Interstate 35 existed!

Cost is $5 for nonmembers, free for members.