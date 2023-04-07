New Baby Café offering support to open in Faribault County at USC Published 4:50 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

Baby Café, a drop-in support and education group for pregnant and breastfeeding parents, will open April 20 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at United South Central School in Wells. The café will be open every third Thursday at the same time and location.

A cooperative effort by United South Central and Human Services of Faribault and Martin Counties, Baby Café provides pregnant and breastfeeding families a friendly and comfortable environment to learn more about breastfeeding and troubleshoot any concerns they are having. At Baby Café, mothers can relax, have a snack, share tips and techniques, and socialize with other moms. One-on-one help from lactation professionals is available at every Baby Cafe, helping moms improve breastfeeding techniques, increase milk supply, and reduce discomfort. Babies can be weighed on Baby Café’s scale before and after a feed to determine intake. Moms can bring their breast pumps to learn how to use them before the baby comes and check the suction levels. Older children are welcome to attend.

Wells Baby Café is the third in a cluster of Baby Cafes in the region, including Fairmont Baby Café, which meets every Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Fairmont Elementary School and Blue Earth Baby Cafe, which meets on the first and third Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. at United Health District Hospital.

Families are welcome to come to any of the Baby Cafes that work in their schedule. Occasionally special topics are casually discussed, and services offered, such as pump suction testing, flange sizing, baby weights, and the breast pump Flange Library, which allows families to borrow breast pump flanges in their size while waiting for theirs to arrive. All services are free of charge.

Baby Café is a nationwide organization, with more than 160 sites.

For more information on the Wells Baby Café, please call the Kylie Saari, BSN, RN, CCE, IBCLC, at 507-526-3265 or email kylie.saari@fmchs.com.