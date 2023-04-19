NOAORFQ Published 4:49 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY

OF REQUEST

FOR QUALIFICATIONS (NOAORFQ)

FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES

The City of Alden, Minnesota is requesting proposals for engineering services to assist the city council, at a minimum, in the preparation of a Preliminary Engineering Report (PER) and Environmental Report (ER) to evaluate certain wastewater and water improvements needed, and at a maximum, final design and construction management, in compliance with all applicable requirements. Copies of the detailed Request for Qualifications (RFQ) including a description of the services to be provided by the respondents, the minimum content of responses, and the factors to be used to evaluate the responses can be obtained by contacting Kim Knutson, City Clerk, 174 Water Street, Alden, MN 56009. Telephone (507) 874-3620 during regular business hours. All responses to the detailed RFQ for engineering services must be submitted by 3:00 PM, May 4th, 2023.

Email newsletter signup

Albert Lea Tribune:

Apr. 19, 2023

NOAORFQ