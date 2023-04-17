Pedal mixup results in vehicle crash into garage and other reports Published 5:13 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

A New Richland woman was taken to the hospital after her vehicle reportedly crashed into a garage on Marie Avenue at 7:04 p.m. Saturday.

Police stated Marilyn Stenzel, 84, was driving a 2012 GMC Acadia east on Fairview Drive approaching the intersection with Marie Avenue when instead of hitting the brake, she hit the accelerator and drove up a driveway and hit the garage at 1302 Marie Ave., driving straight into the structure.

The garage was moved partly off the foundation, and Stenzel was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening.

1 arrested for driving after cancellation

Deputies arrested Andrea Jean Anderson, 50, for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety after receiving a careless driving complaint at 5:20 p.m. Saturday on East Main Street in Clarks Grove.

Stolen vehicle recovered

A vehicle stolen out of Austin was reported recovered at 3:52 p.m. Sunday near 720th Avenue and 180th Street.

Two trespassed from school

Two were trespassed from Albert Lea High School and one person was arrested on a local warrant at 12:39 p.m. Friday.

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Christopher Lee Flo for driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 2:04 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of South Broadway and East Main Street.

Bike reported stolen

A BMX bike was reported stolen at 9:07 p.m. Saturday at 919 W. Front St.

Rock thrown through window

A rock was reported thrown through a window at 8:21 a.m. Sunday at 201 W. Main St.