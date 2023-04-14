Rural Finance Authority declares emergency due to winter weather Published 5:13 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

The declaration allows eligible farmers to apply for zero-interest loans

The Rural Finance Authority Board has declared an emergency for all 87 counties in the state of Minnesota in response to this winter’s excessive snow and winds. This makes zero-interest Disaster Recovery Loans available for Minnesota farmers whose operations have sustained physical property damage or loss of livestock since January 2023.

“The RFA Board’s declaration is an important step in helping Minnesota farmers affected by the extreme weather we’ve experienced this winter,” said Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen. “I encourage those who have endured damages to explore these zero-interest loans, especially if you were not insured or were underinsured.”

The Disaster Recovery Loan Program offers affordable financing to clean up, repair or replace farm structures and replace livestock that may have been destroyed due to high winds and the weight of snow, sleet and ice this year. The funds are available to farmers for expenses not covered by insurance.

Eligible farmers will work with their local lender to secure the loans from the RFA.

More information, including full eligibility requirements, can be found on the Disaster Recovery Loan Program webpage.