Samuel L. Browman

Published 6:19 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

By Submitted

Samuel L. Browman was born October 7, 1936 to Ella Mae and Rudolph Browman. He grew up and graduated from high school in Albert Lea, MN. On September 20, 1958 Sam married Patricia Keane. Sam, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 in his apartment in North Mankato. He is survived by his three children, Jean (Joe) of Sauk Rapids, Sarah (John) of Stone Lake, WI, Dave (Kim) of Prior Lake, MN. His brother John (Lorraine) Browman. 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

