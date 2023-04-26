Scoreboard: April 26, 2023 Published 9:28 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Upcoming area prep schedule

Thursday

Baseball: Albert Lea at Austin, 5 p.m.

Triton at United South Central, 5 p.m.

NRHEG at Blooming Prairie, 5 p.m.

Softball: Austin at Albert Lea, 5 p.m.

United South Central at Triton, 4:30 p.m.

Blooming Prairie at NRHEG, 4:30 p.m.

Boys and girls golf: United South Central at TBD, TBD (conference)

Northwood-Kensett at home, 4:15 p.m.

Boys golf: Albert Lea at Faribault, 10 a.m. (conference meet)

Girls golf: Albert Lea at Rochester Century, 10 a.m. (conference meet)

Boys and girls track and field: Northwood-Kensett at North Union, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Albert Lea at Red Wing, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Baseball: Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at Southland, 4:30 p.m.

United South Central at Nevis, 5 p.m.

Softball: Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at Southland, 4:30 p.m.

Boys and girls golf: Northwood-Kensett at Newman Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Lake Mills at home, 4:15 p.m.

Boys golf: Alden-Conger at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 1:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: United South Central/A-C and NRHEG at Blue Earth Area, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Mills at Hampton-Dumont, 4:30 p.m.

Monday’s results

Softball

Albert Lea 11, Rochester John Marshall 8

Albert Lea stats: Morgan Luhring 2/4; Nevaeh Wacholz 2/4; Madelyn Balfe 1/4; Zoe Kokot 1/2, 2 RBI; Kristina Espinosa 1/3, 1 HR

Faribault Academy 15, NRHEG 5 (6 innings)

NR 120 020 – 5

FB 302 154 – 15

NRHEG hitting: Sidney Schutlz 3/3, 1 R, 2 RBI, 3 SB; Camryn VanMaldeghem 2/4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 SB; Hallie Schultz 1/1, 1 RBI, 2 SB

Boys golf

Northwood-Kensett at Nora Springs (4 teams)

Team standings

1. West Fork 163

2. Northwood-Kensett 176

3. Rockford 187

4. Riceville 221

Northwood-Kensett individuals

3. Breyden Hoeppner 39

5. Caden Helgeson 40

11. Nick Hanson 45

14. Brady Christianson 52

16. Carter Anderson 55

18. Kenny Conlin 58

Girls golf

Albert Lea at Faribault (3 teams)

Team standings

1. Albert Lea 360

2. Faribault 449

3. Mankato East 459

Albert Lea individuals

1. Alyssa Jensen 85

Whitney Mullenbach 88

Ashlyn Berven 91

Addi Herr 96

Jess Vogt 96

Northwood-Kensett at Nora Springs (4 teams)

Team standings

1. West Fork 222

2. Northwood-Kensett 235

3. Rockford 250

NA Riceville

Northwood-Kensett individuals

2. Ella Leonard 53

7. Kennedy Christianson 59

9. Peyton Wilder 61

12. Haddie Hanson 62

17. Marsia Halback 70

21. Kenedie Berry 75

Boys tennis

Fairmont 7, Albert Lea 0

Singles

1. Jack Hagen (FM) def. William Isaacson, 6-0, 6-0

2. Dominic Lund-May (FM) def. Jacob Louma, 6-0, 6-0

3. Noah Vetter (FM) def. Kuol Dual, 6-4, 6-3

4. Sebastian Castro (FM) def. Clayton Bibus, 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

1. Olivia Ortega/Carter Quist (FM) def. Gunnar Hardison/Cyrus Schmidt, 6-3, 6-3

2. Anthony Stegge/Tyler Slama (FM) def. Parker Munson/Ben Gordon-Soto, 6-1, 6-0

3. Simone Castro/Wylee Frederickson (FM) def. Axel Erickson/Connor Hanson, 6-1, 6-0

Friday’s results

Girls golf

Albert Lea at Lake City Invite

Team standings

1. Edina 347

2. Lake City 338

3. Albert Lea 347

Albert Lea individuals

3. Alyssa Jensen 77

6. Whitney Mullenbach 85

Addi Herr 91

Ashlyn Berven 94

April 18 results

Boys track and field

NRHEG and United South Central/Alden-Conger at Maple River Invite (8 teams)

Team standings

1. Maple River 175.16

2. NRHEG 114

3. JWP 101.3

4. MVL 96

5. MCW 84

6. St. Clair 65.5

7. Blue Earth Area 54

8. USC/AC 5

First places

110-meter hurdles: William Tuttle, 16.34 (NRHEG)

300-meter hurdles: William Tuttle, 42.72 (NRHEG)

4×400-meter relay: Sawyer Prigge, Aidan Deyle, Harbor Cromwell, Jaylin Raab, 3:41.49 (NRHEG)

Discus: Lucas Hanna, 115-01, (NRHEG)

Long jump: Jaylin Raab, 19-7 (NRHEG)

Second places

4×100-meter relay: Aidan Deyle, Sawyer Prigge, Will Tuttle, Jaylin Raab, 46.15 (NRHEG)

High jump: Sawyer Prigge, 5-8 (NRHEG)

Girls track and field

NRHEG and United South Central/Alden-Conger at Maple River Invite (8 teams)

Team standings

1. JWP 163

2. NRHEG 136

3. Blue Earth 102.5

4. MCW 81.5

5. Maple River 71.5

6. St. Clair 69.5

7. MVL 50

8. USC/AC 25

First places

800-meter relay: Quinn VanMaldeghem, 2:38.20 (NRHEG)

100-meter hurdles: Evelyn Nydegger, 17.62 (NRHEG)

300-meter hurdles: Evelyn Nydegger, 50.27 (NRHEG)

Triple jump: Evelyn Nydegger, 32-00.5 (NRHEG)

Second places

4×400-meter relay: Keira Lenort, Evelyn Nydegger, Holly Bartness, Quinn VanMaldeghem, 4:36.33 (NRHEG)

Shot put: Malonna Wilson, 31-8 (NRHEG)

Discus: Lauren Cowell, 90-9 (NRHEG)

High jump: Anika Ladlie, 4-10 (NRHEG)