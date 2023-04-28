Scoreboard: April 28, 2023 Published 6:37 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

Prep schedule

Apr. 29 (SAT)

Baseball: Albert Lea at Winona, noon

United South Central at St. Clair, 10 a.m.

Softball: Albert Lea at home, 10 a.m. (tournament)

Boys golf: Lake Mills at West Hancock, 9 a.m.

Girls golf: Lake Mills at Clarion-Goldfield, 9 a.m.

May 1 (MON)

Baseball: Cleveland at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 4:30 p.m.

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown at United South Central, 5 p.m.

Hayfield at NRHEG, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Schaeffer Academy at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 3:30 p.m.

United South Central at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 4:30 p.m.

NRHEG at Hayfield, 4:30 p.m.

Boys and girls golf: Houston at Glenville-Emmons, 4:30 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett at Osage, 4:15 p.m.

Lake Mills at home, 4:15 p.m.

Boys golf: Albert Lea at Edina, 9 a.m.

Girls golf: Albert Lea at Lakeville North, 1 p.m.

Boys and girls track and field: Northwood-Kensett at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Mills at West Hancock, 4:30 p.m.

May 2 (TUE)

Baseball: Faribault at Albert Lea, 5 p.m.

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 4:30 p.m.

United South Central at Blooming Prairie, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Albert Lea at Faribault, 5 p.m.

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 4:30 p.m.

United South Central at Medford, 4:30 p.m.

Boys and girls golf: St. Clair-Loyola at Alden-Conger, 2 p.m.

Boys golf: Albert Lea at Rochester Century, 2:30 p.m.

Girls golf: Albert Lea at home, 2:30 p.m. (Green Lea)

Boys and girls track and field: Albert Lea at Austin, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Faribault at Albert Lea, 4:45 p.m.

Thursday’s results

Softball

United South Central 3, Triton 2

United South Central batting: Mariah Anderson 1/3; Taylor Schroeder 1/3; Molly Wegner 1/4, 2 RBI; Brylee Neubauer 1/3, 1 R; Olivia Bungum 1/3, 1 R; Ivy O’Rourke 2/3, 1 R

United South Central pitching: Mariah Anderson 8 IP, 10 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 16 SO

Albert Lea 11, Austin 9

Albert Lea batting: Hanna Austinson 2/4; Morgan Luhring 2/4; Kendra Knutson 2/2; Makenzie Johnson 1/3

Albert Lea pitching: Makenzie Johnson 6 H, 6 BB, 7 ER

Boys golf

Albert Lea in Mankato (3 teams)

Team standings

1. Albert Lea 308

2. Mankato East 338

3. Faribault 343

Albert Lea individuals

Drew Teeter 74

Archie Nelson 77

Tim Chalmers 78

Ben Rasmussen 79

Noah Teeter 79

Northwood-Kensett at home (3 teams)

Team standings

1. Northwood-Kensett 191

2. Nashua-Plainfield 195

3. Newman Catholic 208

Northwood-Kensett individuals

T1. Nick Hanson 43

T1. Caden Helgeson 43

T7. Breyden Hoeppner 52

T10. Kenny Conlin 53

T13. Carter Anderson 54

18. Brady Christianson 71

Girls golf

Albert Lea at Rochester Conference Tournament (12 teams)

Team standings

1. Albert Lea 351

2. Northfield 374

3. Owatonna 382

4. John Marshall 385

5. Austin 391

Northwood-Kensett at home (3 teams)

Team standings

1. Nashua-Plainfield 204

2. Newman Catholic 206

3. Northwood-Kensett 230

Northwood-Kensett individuals

T6. Peyton Wilder 53

T6. Ella Leonard 53

11. Haddie Hanson 61

13. Kennedy Christianson 63

16. Kenidie Berry 71

17. Marisa Halbach 73

Boys tennis

Mankato West 7, Albert Lea 0

Singles

1. Brian Lewis (MW) def. William Isaacson, 6-0, 6-0

2. Sebastian Hhoehn (MW) def. Jacob Louma, 6-1, 6-1

3. Parker Keenan (MW) def. Kuol Dual, 6-2, 6-0

4. Jackson Muehlenhardt (MW) def. Lukas Miller, 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

1. Sam Gerisch/Desmond Johnson (MW) def. Cyrus Schmidt/Gunnar Hardison, 6-0, 6-0

2. Charlie Lamoureux/Colton Westberg (MW) def. Levi Monson/Parker Munson, 6-1, 6-0

3. Aiden Mock/Isaac Ulman (MW) def. Clayton Bibus/Axel Erickson, 6-0, 6-0

Red Wing 7, Albert Lea 0

Singles

1. Aidan Hull (RW) def. William Isaacson, 6-0, 6-0

2. Braydon Bennyhoff (RW) def. Jacob Louma, 6-0, 6-0

3. Noah Montgomery (RW) def. Lukas Miller, 6-0, 6-0

4. Isaiah Jensen (RW) def. Clayton Bibus, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1. Luke Farrar/Gavin Magill (RW) def. Gunnar Hardison/Cyrus Schmidt, 6-1, 6-2

2. Eli Flattum/McCoy Walter (RW) def. Levi Monson/Parker Munson, 6-0, 6-0

3. Seth Malyon/Austin Hosfeld (RW) def. Axel Erickson/Ben Gordon-Soto, 6-1, 6-0

Tuesday’s results

Baseball

NRHEG 14, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0 (5 innings)

WEM 000 00 – 0

NR 521 6x – 14

NRHEG batting: Andrew Phillips 1/3, 3 R, 1 BB; Daxter Lee 1/4, 1 R, 2 RBI; Ethan Thompson 0/2, 1 BB; Alex Dobberstein 2/2, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB; Carter Martins 0/2, 1 R, 2 BB; Jackson Chrz 0/4, 2 R; Sam Olson 1/1, 2 R, 1 RBI, 2 BB; Jared Lee 1/2, 2 RBI, 1 BB; Jace Ihrke 1/3, 1 R, 2 RBI

NRHEG pitching: 5 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO

Softball

Rochester Century 8, Albert Lea 1

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 18, NRHEG 11

NR 232 120 1 – 11

WEM 170 019 x – 18

NRHEG batting: Camryn VanMaldeghem 3/5, 1 R, 1 RBI; Preslie Nielsen 2/3, 2B, 2 R; Hallie Schultz 2/3, 1 R, 1 RBI; Faith Nielsen 2/5, 3B, 1 R, 1 RBI; Sidney Schultz 2/5, 1 RBI, 1 SB; Isabelle Stadheim 1/3, 4 R, 2 RBI, 3 SB; Aryanna Howe 1/4, 1 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Addy Stadheim 0/4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 SB

NRHEG pitching: Faith Nielsen 1 SO, 2 BB, 14 H, 7 ER

Boys golf

United South Central and NRHEG at Triton (4 teams)

Team standings

1. United South Central 175

2. Triton 180

NA NRHEG

NA Kenyon-Wanamingo

United South Central individuals

1. Kadyn Neubauer 42

3. Carter Hart 44

T4. Blake Bullerman 45

T4. Brennan Anderson 45

T8. Brennan Olson 46

18. Mason Schrader 48

NRHEG individuals

Nash Howe 50

Carter Schlaak 86

Alden-Conger 184, St. Clair-Loyola 198

Alden-Conger individuals

1. Ryker Erickson 42

2. Parker Hintz 45

3. Tyler Erickson 47

3. Ross Huper 47

5. Wesley Ohl 48

Girls golf

United South Central and NRHEG at Triton (4 teams)

Team standings

1. NRHEG 229

2. Triton 240

NA United South Central

NA Kenyon-Wanamingo

United South Central individuals

4. Emma Hagen 55

13. Paige Roberts 70

NRHEG individuals

Meela Budach 47

Grace Wilkenson 56

Lainee Krohn 62

Mallory Schlinger 64

Ciara Stenzel 66

Tayla Sandry 67

St. Clair/Loyola 258, Alden-Conger 262

Alden-Conger individuals

Emma Kleinschrodt 55

Ella Riebe 59

Aubrielle Jacobs 70

Kayla Halvorson 78

Ava Morrison 80

Boys track and field

NRHEG and United South Central/Alden-Conger at Blooming Prairie Invite (8 teams)

Team standings

1. Loyola 123

2. NRHEG 100

3. JWP 91.5

4. Blooming Prairie 84.5

5. Medford 59

…

8. USC/AC 0

First places

110-meter hurdles: Will Tuttle, 15.8 (NRHEG)

300-meter hurdles: Will Tuttle, 42.18 (NRHEG)

4×100-meter relay: Aidan Deyle, Sawyer Prigge, Jaylin Raab, Will Tuttle, 46.04 (NRHEG)

4×400-meter relay: Aidan Deyle, Sawyer Prigge, Jaylin Raab, Harbor Cromwell, 3:40.93 (NRHEG)

Long jump: Jaylin Raab, 19-6.5 (NRHEG)

Second places

100-meter dash: Jaylin Raab, 11.66 (NRHEG)

300-meter hurdles: Parker Bunn, 46.57 (NRHEG)

High jump: Sawyer Prigge, 5-10 (NRHEG)

Girls track and field

Albert Lea at home (3 teams)

Team standings

1. Owatonna 127

2. Albert Lea 39

3. Rochester John Marshall 20

Second places

4×800-meter relay

100-meter hurdles: Michaela Attig

1600-meter run: Elle Schulz

800-meter run: Kendall Kenis

Triple jump: Marissa Martinez

Discus: Cydney Pathammavong

NRHEG and United South Central/Alden-Conger at Blooming Prairie (8 teams)

Team standings

1. JWP 117

2. NRHEG 88

3. Loyola 76.5

4. Blooming Prairie 63

5. WEM 62

…

8. United South Central 19.5

First places

800-meter run: Quinn VanMaldeghem, 2:30.31 (NRHEG)

100-meter hurdles: Evelyn Nydegger, 17.55 (NRHEG)

300-meter hurdles: Evelyn Nydegger, 49.41 (NRHEG)

Second places

4×200-meter relay: Sierra Misgen, Holly Bartness, Chloe Riewer, Clara Buendorf, 2:01.56 (NRHEG)

Shot put: Malonna Wilson, 30-3 (NRHEG)

Boys tennis

Winona 7, Albert Lea 0

Singles

1. Gavin Clemons (WN) def. William Isaacson, 6-0, 6-0

2. Clay Cottrell (WN) def. Jacob Louma, 6-3, 6-2

3. Cordel Ruppert (WN) def. Kuol Dual, 6-2, 7-6

4. Jose Carrion (WN) def. Lukas MIller, 6-3, 6-1

Doubles

1. Owen Brietzki/Reed Jacobson (WN) def. Gunnar Hardison/Cyrus Schmidt, 6-3, 6-1

2. Marley Paulson/Julian Kohner (WN) def. Levi Monson/Parker Monson, 6-1, 6-0

3. Luke Smeby/Oliver Wells (WN) def. Clayton Bibus/Axel Erickson, 6-1, 6-1

Monday’s results

Boys golf

Lake Mills at Eagle Grove (3 teams)

Team standings

1. Lake Mills 164

2. Belmond-Klemme 188

3. Eagle Grove 204

Lake Mills individuals

1. Garrett Ham 36

Girls golf

Lake Mills at Eagle Grove (3 teams)

1. Lake Mills 215

2. Eagle Grove 215

3. Belmond-Klemme 251

Lake Mills individuals

2. Sophia Nelson 51