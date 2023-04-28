Scoreboard: April 28, 2023
Prep schedule
Apr. 29 (SAT)
Baseball: Albert Lea at Winona, noon
United South Central at St. Clair, 10 a.m.
Softball: Albert Lea at home, 10 a.m. (tournament)
Boys golf: Lake Mills at West Hancock, 9 a.m.
Girls golf: Lake Mills at Clarion-Goldfield, 9 a.m.
May 1 (MON)
Baseball: Cleveland at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 4:30 p.m.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown at United South Central, 5 p.m.
Hayfield at NRHEG, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Schaeffer Academy at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 3:30 p.m.
United South Central at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 4:30 p.m.
NRHEG at Hayfield, 4:30 p.m.
Boys and girls golf: Houston at Glenville-Emmons, 4:30 p.m.
Northwood-Kensett at Osage, 4:15 p.m.
Lake Mills at home, 4:15 p.m.
Boys golf: Albert Lea at Edina, 9 a.m.
Girls golf: Albert Lea at Lakeville North, 1 p.m.
Boys and girls track and field: Northwood-Kensett at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Mills at West Hancock, 4:30 p.m.
May 2 (TUE)
Baseball: Faribault at Albert Lea, 5 p.m.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 4:30 p.m.
United South Central at Blooming Prairie, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Albert Lea at Faribault, 5 p.m.
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 4:30 p.m.
United South Central at Medford, 4:30 p.m.
Boys and girls golf: St. Clair-Loyola at Alden-Conger, 2 p.m.
Boys golf: Albert Lea at Rochester Century, 2:30 p.m.
Girls golf: Albert Lea at home, 2:30 p.m. (Green Lea)
Boys and girls track and field: Albert Lea at Austin, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Faribault at Albert Lea, 4:45 p.m.
Thursday’s results
Softball
United South Central 3, Triton 2
United South Central batting: Mariah Anderson 1/3; Taylor Schroeder 1/3; Molly Wegner 1/4, 2 RBI; Brylee Neubauer 1/3, 1 R; Olivia Bungum 1/3, 1 R; Ivy O’Rourke 2/3, 1 R
United South Central pitching: Mariah Anderson 8 IP, 10 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 16 SO
Albert Lea 11, Austin 9
Albert Lea batting: Hanna Austinson 2/4; Morgan Luhring 2/4; Kendra Knutson 2/2; Makenzie Johnson 1/3
Albert Lea pitching: Makenzie Johnson 6 H, 6 BB, 7 ER
Boys golf
Albert Lea in Mankato (3 teams)
Team standings
1. Albert Lea 308
2. Mankato East 338
3. Faribault 343
Albert Lea individuals
Drew Teeter 74
Archie Nelson 77
Tim Chalmers 78
Ben Rasmussen 79
Noah Teeter 79
Northwood-Kensett at home (3 teams)
Team standings
1. Northwood-Kensett 191
2. Nashua-Plainfield 195
3. Newman Catholic 208
Northwood-Kensett individuals
T1. Nick Hanson 43
T1. Caden Helgeson 43
T7. Breyden Hoeppner 52
T10. Kenny Conlin 53
T13. Carter Anderson 54
18. Brady Christianson 71
Girls golf
Albert Lea at Rochester Conference Tournament (12 teams)
Team standings
1. Albert Lea 351
2. Northfield 374
3. Owatonna 382
4. John Marshall 385
5. Austin 391
Northwood-Kensett at home (3 teams)
Team standings
1. Nashua-Plainfield 204
2. Newman Catholic 206
3. Northwood-Kensett 230
Northwood-Kensett individuals
T6. Peyton Wilder 53
T6. Ella Leonard 53
11. Haddie Hanson 61
13. Kennedy Christianson 63
16. Kenidie Berry 71
17. Marisa Halbach 73
Boys tennis
Mankato West 7, Albert Lea 0
Singles
1. Brian Lewis (MW) def. William Isaacson, 6-0, 6-0
2. Sebastian Hhoehn (MW) def. Jacob Louma, 6-1, 6-1
3. Parker Keenan (MW) def. Kuol Dual, 6-2, 6-0
4. Jackson Muehlenhardt (MW) def. Lukas Miller, 6-2, 6-1
Doubles
1. Sam Gerisch/Desmond Johnson (MW) def. Cyrus Schmidt/Gunnar Hardison, 6-0, 6-0
2. Charlie Lamoureux/Colton Westberg (MW) def. Levi Monson/Parker Munson, 6-1, 6-0
3. Aiden Mock/Isaac Ulman (MW) def. Clayton Bibus/Axel Erickson, 6-0, 6-0
Red Wing 7, Albert Lea 0
Singles
1. Aidan Hull (RW) def. William Isaacson, 6-0, 6-0
2. Braydon Bennyhoff (RW) def. Jacob Louma, 6-0, 6-0
3. Noah Montgomery (RW) def. Lukas Miller, 6-0, 6-0
4. Isaiah Jensen (RW) def. Clayton Bibus, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
1. Luke Farrar/Gavin Magill (RW) def. Gunnar Hardison/Cyrus Schmidt, 6-1, 6-2
2. Eli Flattum/McCoy Walter (RW) def. Levi Monson/Parker Munson, 6-0, 6-0
3. Seth Malyon/Austin Hosfeld (RW) def. Axel Erickson/Ben Gordon-Soto, 6-1, 6-0
Tuesday’s results
Baseball
NRHEG 14, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0 (5 innings)
WEM 000 00 – 0
NR 521 6x – 14
NRHEG batting: Andrew Phillips 1/3, 3 R, 1 BB; Daxter Lee 1/4, 1 R, 2 RBI; Ethan Thompson 0/2, 1 BB; Alex Dobberstein 2/2, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB; Carter Martins 0/2, 1 R, 2 BB; Jackson Chrz 0/4, 2 R; Sam Olson 1/1, 2 R, 1 RBI, 2 BB; Jared Lee 1/2, 2 RBI, 1 BB; Jace Ihrke 1/3, 1 R, 2 RBI
NRHEG pitching: 5 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO
Softball
Rochester Century 8, Albert Lea 1
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 18, NRHEG 11
NR 232 120 1 – 11
WEM 170 019 x – 18
NRHEG batting: Camryn VanMaldeghem 3/5, 1 R, 1 RBI; Preslie Nielsen 2/3, 2B, 2 R; Hallie Schultz 2/3, 1 R, 1 RBI; Faith Nielsen 2/5, 3B, 1 R, 1 RBI; Sidney Schultz 2/5, 1 RBI, 1 SB; Isabelle Stadheim 1/3, 4 R, 2 RBI, 3 SB; Aryanna Howe 1/4, 1 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Addy Stadheim 0/4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 SB
NRHEG pitching: Faith Nielsen 1 SO, 2 BB, 14 H, 7 ER
Boys golf
United South Central and NRHEG at Triton (4 teams)
Team standings
1. United South Central 175
2. Triton 180
NA NRHEG
NA Kenyon-Wanamingo
United South Central individuals
1. Kadyn Neubauer 42
3. Carter Hart 44
T4. Blake Bullerman 45
T4. Brennan Anderson 45
T8. Brennan Olson 46
18. Mason Schrader 48
NRHEG individuals
Nash Howe 50
Carter Schlaak 86
Alden-Conger 184, St. Clair-Loyola 198
Alden-Conger individuals
1. Ryker Erickson 42
2. Parker Hintz 45
3. Tyler Erickson 47
3. Ross Huper 47
5. Wesley Ohl 48
Girls golf
United South Central and NRHEG at Triton (4 teams)
Team standings
1. NRHEG 229
2. Triton 240
NA United South Central
NA Kenyon-Wanamingo
United South Central individuals
4. Emma Hagen 55
13. Paige Roberts 70
NRHEG individuals
Meela Budach 47
Grace Wilkenson 56
Lainee Krohn 62
Mallory Schlinger 64
Ciara Stenzel 66
Tayla Sandry 67
St. Clair/Loyola 258, Alden-Conger 262
Alden-Conger individuals
Emma Kleinschrodt 55
Ella Riebe 59
Aubrielle Jacobs 70
Kayla Halvorson 78
Ava Morrison 80
Boys track and field
NRHEG and United South Central/Alden-Conger at Blooming Prairie Invite (8 teams)
Team standings
1. Loyola 123
2. NRHEG 100
3. JWP 91.5
4. Blooming Prairie 84.5
5. Medford 59
…
8. USC/AC 0
First places
110-meter hurdles: Will Tuttle, 15.8 (NRHEG)
300-meter hurdles: Will Tuttle, 42.18 (NRHEG)
4×100-meter relay: Aidan Deyle, Sawyer Prigge, Jaylin Raab, Will Tuttle, 46.04 (NRHEG)
4×400-meter relay: Aidan Deyle, Sawyer Prigge, Jaylin Raab, Harbor Cromwell, 3:40.93 (NRHEG)
Long jump: Jaylin Raab, 19-6.5 (NRHEG)
Second places
100-meter dash: Jaylin Raab, 11.66 (NRHEG)
300-meter hurdles: Parker Bunn, 46.57 (NRHEG)
High jump: Sawyer Prigge, 5-10 (NRHEG)
Girls track and field
Albert Lea at home (3 teams)
Team standings
1. Owatonna 127
2. Albert Lea 39
3. Rochester John Marshall 20
Second places
4×800-meter relay
100-meter hurdles: Michaela Attig
1600-meter run: Elle Schulz
800-meter run: Kendall Kenis
Triple jump: Marissa Martinez
Discus: Cydney Pathammavong
NRHEG and United South Central/Alden-Conger at Blooming Prairie (8 teams)
Team standings
1. JWP 117
2. NRHEG 88
3. Loyola 76.5
4. Blooming Prairie 63
5. WEM 62
…
8. United South Central 19.5
First places
800-meter run: Quinn VanMaldeghem, 2:30.31 (NRHEG)
100-meter hurdles: Evelyn Nydegger, 17.55 (NRHEG)
300-meter hurdles: Evelyn Nydegger, 49.41 (NRHEG)
Second places
4×200-meter relay: Sierra Misgen, Holly Bartness, Chloe Riewer, Clara Buendorf, 2:01.56 (NRHEG)
Shot put: Malonna Wilson, 30-3 (NRHEG)
Boys tennis
Winona 7, Albert Lea 0
Singles
1. Gavin Clemons (WN) def. William Isaacson, 6-0, 6-0
2. Clay Cottrell (WN) def. Jacob Louma, 6-3, 6-2
3. Cordel Ruppert (WN) def. Kuol Dual, 6-2, 7-6
4. Jose Carrion (WN) def. Lukas MIller, 6-3, 6-1
Doubles
1. Owen Brietzki/Reed Jacobson (WN) def. Gunnar Hardison/Cyrus Schmidt, 6-3, 6-1
2. Marley Paulson/Julian Kohner (WN) def. Levi Monson/Parker Monson, 6-1, 6-0
3. Luke Smeby/Oliver Wells (WN) def. Clayton Bibus/Axel Erickson, 6-1, 6-1
Monday’s results
Boys golf
Lake Mills at Eagle Grove (3 teams)
Team standings
1. Lake Mills 164
2. Belmond-Klemme 188
3. Eagle Grove 204
Lake Mills individuals
1. Garrett Ham 36
Girls golf
Lake Mills at Eagle Grove (3 teams)
1. Lake Mills 215
2. Eagle Grove 215
3. Belmond-Klemme 251
Lake Mills individuals
2. Sophia Nelson 51