Scoreboard: April 5 Published 6:11 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Upcoming area prep schedule

THURSDAY

Baseball: Worthington at Albert Lea, 5 p.m.

United South Central at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 4:30 p.m.

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown at NRHEG, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Albert Lea at Worthington, 5:30 p.m.

Kenyon-Wanamingo at United South Central, 4:30 p.m.

NRHEG at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 4:30 p.m.

Boys and girls track and field: Austin at Albert Lea, 4 p.m.

Boys track and field: Northwood-Kensett at Clarion-Goldfield, 5 p.m.

Girls track and field: Northwood-Kensett at Hampton Dumont, 4:30 p.m.

Boys and girls golf: Alden-Conger at Madelia, 4:15 p.m.

United South Central at Hayfield, 4:30 p.m.

NRHEG at Maple River, 4:30 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett at home, 4:15 p.m.

Monday’s results

Boys track and field

United South Central at Fairmont (3 teams)

1. Fairmont

2. St. Peter

3. USC/AC

Third places

800-meter run: Hayden Chandler, 2:21.30

Girls track and field

United South Central at Fairmont (3 teams)

1. Fairmont

2. St. Peter

3. USC/AC

Second places

High jump: Madison Passer, 4-4

High jump: Jacelyn Stangler, 4-4

Third places

4×400-meter relay: Danyelle Dickson, Alyssa Samudio, Hannah Warmka, Clare Kruse, 4:58.7

March 27 results

Boys track and field

United South Central/A-C and NRHEG at MSU Mankato

Team standings

1. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 148

2. NRHEG 120

3. G-F-W 88

4. WWG-RRC 53

5. USC/AC 9

First places

55-meter high hurdles: Will Tuttle, 7.83 (NRHEG)

55-meter hurdles: Sawyer Prigge, 6.82 (NRHEG)

1600-meter run: Devin Nelton, 5:38.97 (NRHEG)

55-meter intermediate hurdles: Will Tuttle, 8.18 (NRHEG)

Long jump: Jaylin Raab, 19-6 (NRHEG)

Triple Jump: Will Tuttle, 37-1.5 (NRHEG)

Second places

55-meter hurdles: Jaylin Raab, 6.84 (NRHEG)

800-meter run: Conner Nelson, 2:26.26 (NRHEG)

Shot put: Lucas Hanna, 38-11.25 (NRHEG)

High jump: Sawyer Prigge, 5-10 (NRHEG)

Girls track and field

United South Central/A-C and NRHEG at MSU Mankato

Team standings

1. JWP 172

2. NRHEG 89

3. USC/AC 65

4. GFW 65

5. WWG/RRC 50

First places

1600-meter run: Quinn VanMaldeghem, 5:51.6 (NRHEG)

4×400 Lenort, Misgen, VanMaldeghem, Buendorf, 4:54.18 (NRHEG)

High jump: Anika Ladlie, 5-0 (NRHEG)

Second places

Shot put: Malonna Wilson, 29-7 (NRHEG)

Triple jump: Josie Strom 29-3.5 (NRHEG)