Social club geared toward Millennials and Gen Zers starting at historical museum Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Are you a Millennial or Gen Z? Do you want to explore the Albert Lea and Freeborn County area? Then join Squad Up! run by staff at the Freeborn County Historical Museum, which meets monthly for different social activities and classes, from board game nights to wine and beer tasting. Check out the museum’s Facebook page and join the Squad Up! Facebook group. Meetings are typically held the first Tuesday of the month, but may vary based on the activity.

The Freeborn County Historical Museum is a nonprofit educational and cultural institution established in 1948, committed to building the future by preserving the past. The museum collects, preserves and tells the story of Freeborn County’s past through museum exhibits, research, collections, tours and educational programs. The museum is at 1031 Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea and is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information, call 507-373-8003 or email Erin Lonneman at programs@fchmmn.org