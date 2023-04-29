Sports Memories: Jirele hired as new ball basketball coach Published 8:40 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

Sports Memories by Tom Jones

15 years

The Albert Lea girls’ track and field team finished fourth in a meet at Owatonna. Seventh grader Chrissy Monson got the only victory for the Tigers in the 1600-meter event. Monson also placed fourth in the 800.

The Glenville-Emmons boys’ golf team finished 11th at the Stewartville Invitational played at Willow Creek Golf Course in Rochester. Nick Golbufff shot a 108 and Cody Huston followed with a 109 to lead the Wolverines.

It was announced that the Minnesota Twins were expected to make $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion in new revenue over the length of the 30-year lease on the new stadium that was scheduled to open in 2010. The naming rights of the new stadium were estimated to bring in $8 million to $15 million a year.

20 years

The Albert Lea girls’ golf team was defeated by Austin 362-453. Kaeli Wayne shot a 105 to lead the Tigers.

The Albert Lea boys’ golf team remained unbeaten at 4-0 with a 304-339 win over Austin at Green Lea Golf Course. Adam Elseth was medalist for the Tigers, shooting a 73.

Jenna Brackey went 3-for-4 with two RBIs as the Glenville-Emmons softball team defeated Medford 15-0. With the win, the Wolverines were 4-1 on the year.

The Albert Lea boy’s tennis team fell 4-3 to Faribault in a meet played at the Southwest Middle School courts. Kurtis Bohrnstedt picked up the loan singles win for the Tigers at the No. 3 position.

50 years

Jon Breuer went three-for-four to lead the Albert Lea b-squad baseball team to an 11-5 win over Blue Earth. Mark Davis picked up the win for the Bengels, fanning seven batters over seven innings.

Albert Lea High School announced that Orrie Jirele had been signed to coach basketball and teach mathmatics. Jirele came to Albert Lea from Green Bay where he had taught and coached the previous five years.

Albert Lea natives Steve Wolgomot, Kent Spellman and Steve Quackenbush were all members of the University of Minnesota’s Big Ten champion rugby team.

The Albert Lea boys’ golf team picked up their first win of the year with a 324-366 win over Rochester Mayo. Dave Knutson was medalist for the Tigers with a 78.

Emmons High School announced Greg Larson was named Most Valuable Player in football and John Yost Most Valuable Player in basketball.

The Albert Lea girls’ track team competed in a meet at Wells. Patsy Slegh took first in the softball throw with Ranae Kaasa taking second and Marilyn Claassen fourth.

The Albert Lea Tigerette swimming team that was coached by Carolyn Parry picked up a 70-34 win over Owatonna.

Alumni update

After playing with Alaska in the North American Hockey League in 2021-2022, Albert Lea High School 2020 graduate Campbell Cichosz recently finished his freshman season of hockey at Minnesota State – Mankato where he played in 36 games at defense for the Mavericks.