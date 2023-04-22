Sports Memories: North Stars announcer featured at banquet Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

Sports Memories by Tom Jones

15 years

Albert Lea’s Dezeray Jacobs pitched a no-hitter as the Albert Lea girls’ softball team defeated Faribault 2-0. She recorded six strikeouts over the seven innings.

Kelli Hanson shot an 84 as the Albert Lea girls’ golf team defeated Rochester Mayo 403-408. Abby Leach followed Hanson with a 108.

The Albert Lea boys’ golf team finished fourth at the New Prague Invitational. Cody Anderson shot a 39 to lead the Tigers.

Anthony Tippett and Jared Mattson recorded the only hits for the Albert Lea Tigers baseball team as they fell to Rochester Mayo 12-0.

Sam Hallman shot an 83 to lead the Alden-Conger Knights boys’ golf team to a fifth place finish at the Blooming Prairie Invitational.

20 years

Josh Jones shot a 35 and Ross Stadheim added a 37 to lead the Albert Lea Tigers boys’ golf team to a 148-168 victory over Fairmont.

The Albert Lea girls track and field team finished second at the Panther Invitational in New Richland. The 4×200 meter relay team of Jasey Porter, Steph Overgaard, Sasha Flores and Amy Ravenhorst took first for the Tigers.

Freshman Andrew Dyrdal picked up the only victory at No. 4 singles as the Albert Lea boys’ tennis team was defeated 6-1 by Rochester Mayo.

C-squad award winners at the Albert Lea girls’ basketball season ending banquet were Leah Gilbertson, Most Improved; Ellie Holmen, Tiger Award; Elizabeth Thompson, Offensive Award; Amanda Arends, Hustle Award; and Cara Thorn, Defensive Award.

50 years

Arrowhead Golf Course in Emmons was advertising annual family memberships for $120.

Minnesota Gov. Wendell Anderson signed new legislation into law that allowed residents over the age of 65 to fish in Minnesota without a license.

The Albert Lea Moose PeeWee hockey team was ending their season with a banquet that was to feature Minnesota North Stars radio play-by-play announcer Al Shaver as their guest speaker.

Minnesota Vikings tackle Alan Page was presenting a grievance to the National Football League claiming the Vikings refused to pay him a $2,500 bonus he had earned.

The Albert Lea boys’ golf team was defeated 170-178 at Waseca. Dave Knutson and Scott Hogan each carded a 44 to lead the Tigers.

Mike Thompson and Dan Olson each had two hits but their effort came up short as the Albert Lea b-squad baseball team fell 8-7 to Owatonna. With the loss, the Bengals stood at 1-1 on the year.

Alumni update

Jake Thompson, a 2016 graduate of Albert Lea High School is off to a great start in his second season of playing professional baseball. In 21 at-bats, he is hitting .286 with six hits including two home runs and two runs batted in for the High-A Beloit Sky Carp in the Midwest League. The Beloit, Wisconsin-based team is a minor league affiliate of the Miami Marlins.