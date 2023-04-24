Subject of nationwide warrant appears on sex abuse charges Published 3:59 pm Monday, April 24, 2023

The man who was the subject of a nationwide warrant tied to the alleged sexual abuse of two children dating back to 2011 in Freeborn County appeared in court on Monday tied to the charges.

David Bernard Suess, 46, faces six counts of criminal sexual conduct with two boys.

For the first victim, charges include four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving penetration of a victim under 13 by a defendant more than 36 months older than the victim and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving multiple acts. The conduct allegedly occurred between July 2011 and June 2014 when the victim was between 7 and 10.

For the second victim, Suess faces one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a victim under 13 by a defendant more than 36 months older. The conduct allegedly occurred in 2014 to 2015 when the victim was 11. Suess was known to the victims.

Court documents state in one instance Suess reportedly threatened he would kill them and everyone else if they didn’t comply. One victim stated he was scared when Suess would say these things, and that is why he didn’t say anything.

Both alleged victims are now adults.

A summons was sent to Suess in March to appear on the charges, but after Suess did not appear for the hearing March 30, Freeborn County District Court Judge Christy Hormann issued a bench warrant for him the next day.

Online court records indicate Suess was transported by police from Texas to Albert Lea and was arrested Saturday.

In court Monday, Hormann set Suess’s bail at $500,000 without conditions and $250,000 with conditions. Conditions include making all future court appearances, having no contact with the alleged victims, not leaving the state without written court approval, signing a waiver of extradition, GPS monitoring and having no contact with people under 18, among others.

Hormann said she would allow Suess to have supervised contact with his 13-year-old son.

Freeborn County Attorney Abigail Lambert said the case was a serious one, noting that if Suess is convicted of even the first count, he will have a presumptive commitment to prison.

She said she had concerns about whether Suess would appear for future court appearances after he did not appear for his first hearing in March. She said the allegations themselves were also a concern and that she thought Suess was a flight risk and risk to public safety.

Suess said he missed the March hearing he had problems with his transmission on his way to Minnesota for the court hearing and that he had exhausted all of his options to get to the state. He said he had also kept in contact with the court administrator the whole time.

He also noted he intended to move back to Albert Lea and that he needed to be in Texas to get the house cleaned up. He was worried that if he were to sit in jail he and his family could lose their house and their belongings.

Hormann said while Suess may have been in contact with court administration, almost a whole month had passed since the warrant was issued and he was just now appearing on the charges. She questioned why he didn’t just get on a plane and come back to Minnesota.

Suess is next slated to appear in court May 4.

First-degree criminal sexual conduct carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $40,000 fine.