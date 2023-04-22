Letter: Tax dollars could be better spent

Published 8:30 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

By Submitted

Dear City Council members,

I read with interest the recent article about the changes to the Albert Lea logo. It’s a logo that was designed by an artist, who was also our respected city mayor, Marvin Wangen. I feel that our tax dollars could be better spent on other things like acquiring industry to the city. This could lower taxes rather than raising them for these unnecessary interests.

Truman Thrond
Albert Lea

