Administrator’s Corner: Thank you to all the volunteers in schools Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

Administrator’s Corner by John Mahal

We are extremely fortunate to have many positive role models volunteer in our schools in Albert Lea. These volunteers are often times former educators still wanting to support what is happening in schools, and even if they are not former educators, the people that volunteer their time, energy and strengths to support what our students and staff are doing are invaluable. When our volunteers do come into our buildings, they are contributing to the overall success and culture of our buildings that strives to improve skills, social skills, student attendance and in the end graduating from high school to be a productive member of our community.

When volunteers visit Hawthorne, they check in at the office and then walk to the classroom that they are supporting. More often than not, they then work with students on an individual basis to improve their reading or math skills on a one on one basis that can provide a healthy boost of confidence, self-esteem and overall extra practice that our students thrive on.

Students look forward to these interactions, and they form a great relationship knowing that the volunteers are there to help them grow!

For volunteers, spending time in schools to support our students helps them provide extra help often in areas of strength that they can share. Also, by giving back, this opens the door for volunteers to make new connections, support their mental/physical health and overall wellbeing, and feel happier that they are helping out the next generation of leaders.

With this past week being National Volunteer Appreciation Week, I wanted to share my gratitude for each and every volunteer that supports our schools in Albert Lea Area Schools. If you are interested in spending time in a school and sharing your skills by volunteering, stop in at the school to speak with staff in the office to see how we might be able to match up your interests with what we need as well. We appreciate these community partnerships as it is a win-win for everyone!

John Mahal is the principal of Hawthorne Elementary School.