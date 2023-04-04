Thefts and other reports Published 9:29 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tools, a toolbox and two air compressors were reported stolen at 1:49 p.m. Monday at 218 N. Fourth Ave.

Dog kennel fence panels were reported stolen at 8:45 p.m. Monday at 1721 W. Main St. The theft reportedly occurred March 29.

A wallet was reported stolen at 3:57 a.m. Saturday at 906 W. Front St.

A cane was reported stolen at 2:52 p.m. Saturday at 1316 S. Broadway.

Theft by fraud reported

Deputies received a report at 1:24 p.m. Monday of possible theft by fraud on South Central Avenue in Geneva.

Police received a report at 9:14 a.m. Monday that someone who reportedly fraudulently filed for unemployment under another person’s name on Sunset Street in Albert Lea.

Police received a report at 2:43 p.m. Friday that someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment in another person’s name on South Fourth Avenue.

Money was reportedly taken off a debit card at 8:57 p.m. Friday on East 18th Street.

Police received a report of a person being scammed for $400 at 5:15 a.m. Saturday on Elizabeth Avenue.

Police received a report at 12:53 p.m. Friday of possible Medicare fraud on Lakewood Avenue.

Unauthorized charges were reported on a Home Depot card of an Albert Lea resident from somewhere in Arizona at 8:34 a.m. Sunday.

Computer reported hacked

Deputies received a report of a computer that was hacked at 4:58 p.m. Monday on 240th Street in Albert Lea. The reporting part reportedly gave bank account information and a birthdate. It was unknown at that point if there was a monetary loss.

Attempted break-ins reported

An attempted break-in was reported at 9:39 a.m. Monday at 1216 1/2 St. John Ave. Damage was reported to the back door and screen.

Mailboxes damaged

Three mailboxes were reported damaged at 12:20 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of East 18th Street in Albert Lea.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Tillie Babe Carson, 32, on a local warrant at 3:39 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Margaretha Avenue and East 14th Street.

Break-ins reported

A storage unit was reported broken into at 10 a.m. Friday at 301 Rezin Ave.

A house was reported broken into at 4:02 p.m. Saturday at 1329 Margaretha Ave.

Juveniles cited for disorderly conduct

Two juveniles were cited for disorderly conduct at 10:36 a.m. Friday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

School bus stop arm violations reported

Police received a report at 12:46 p.m. Friday of a school bus stop arm violation the day prior near the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Troy Road.

A school bus stop arm violation was reported at 4:46 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Clark Street and Elizabeth Avenue.

Man arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Alex Michael Gonzales, 32, for domestic assault at 11:11 p.m. Saturday at 919 W. Front St.