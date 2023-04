Tires reported slashed and other reports Published 9:14 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

Passenger side tires were reported slashed on a vehicle at 12:13 a.m. Wednesday at 704 Madison Ave.

Hit-and-run crash

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 10:39 p.m. Wednesday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Theft reported

A theft was reported at 10:55 p.m. Wednesday at 800 S. Fourth Ave.