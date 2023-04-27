TNR program underway in Albert Lea to help control feral cat population Published 4:26 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

Organizers looking for areas in community with cats

A large-scale program meant to help manage the city’s growing stray and feral cat population is underway through a partnership between the city, volunteers and nonprofit organization Camp Companion.

The organization, based out of Rochester, has run trap-neuter-return programs since 2003. The initiative identifies areas in the community where there are colonies of cats or kittens and then humanely traps the cats so the animals can then be taken to veterinarians to be vaccinated and spayed or neutered. After the procedure, the cats are typically returned back to the neighborhoods they originated from in one to two days.

Dee Amberg, an active volunteer for the Freeborn County Humane Society who also is a volunteer cat trapper through Camp Companion, said volunteers with the TNR effort started trapping their first two rounds of cats about a week and a half ago in Albert Lea and as of Thursday morning had already worked with 38 cats.

From information they have received from people in the community, they are estimating there to be between 150 and 175 cats in total, she said, noting that they have received contacts about various cat colonies. Some people they have been in contact with have reported smaller groups of five cats in one area, while others areas have had more than 20.

They are working around schedules of veterinarians in the Rochester area, with some guaranteed surgery appointments every other week and others set up as availability arises, even with veterinarians donating mornings on Saturdays and Sundays to complete spays and neuters.

“We want to be hearing from people that are feeding cats,” Amberg said. “We want to be hearing from people who are not necessarily happy that there are cats in their neighborhood. We want to hear from everybody. We want to help everybody. We’re not just only going to be working with the colony caretakers. If somebody is not happy that the kitties are wandering onto their property, we can help you with that, but the big thing is is that you’ve got to talk to us. You have to call us.”

Amberg asked that people contact Camp Companion at 507-951-7801 or questions@campcompanion.org if there is a need in their neighborhoods and also asked that people be patient, as they are working with volunteers and veterinarians giving of their time.

She said TNR has been done on a smaller scale before in Albert Lea with the Humane Society when people have called, but history has shown that when the program is only done on a small scale, all of the cats may not be getting taken care of.

“There’s still cats somewhere else that are breeding,” she said. “When you’re doing it on a larger scale, you’re more likely to get the majority of the cats.”

Amberg estimated the process would be ongoing, likely over a period of months, if not years, before full effects of the effort are seen.

If people notice volunteers out trying to trap in various neighborhoods, she asked that they go in their homes and continue their day-to-day business.

“It’s easier for us to trap cats if we don’t have an audience,” she said.

If people see traps out, they should know that someone with the program is nearby, as no traps will be left unattended.

Before the volunteers come to a neighborhood, they will contact the cat colony caretaker and have them stop feeding the cats. Then they will come in, bait the traps and then catch the cats that way. They are then transported to the Rochester area.

Right away, once cats in a neighborhood have gone through the TNR program, people can expect to not see any more kittens in their neighborhoods. Kittens are removed from the colony and cared for until they can be adopted out. Sick cats are also removed and not returned back outside.

They should also notice over time that there will be fewer tomcats out looking for mates.

The cats that go through the program also have their left ears clipped so they are easily identified.

“I think the most important thing for people to really know about this is No. 1, please communicate with us,” Amberg said. “Whether you have cats that you’re feeding, your neighbor is feeding cats or you need tips on how to keep the kitties off of your property, we can’t help you unless we hear from you.”

She is confident in the program and that it will strengthen the community.

“It enhances the life of the cats if they’re spayed and neutered and vaccinated,” Amberg said. “It enhances the life of the neighborhood that they live. It enhances your whole community.”

And once the volunteers have worked in one neighborhood, she assured people that they will come back and check on the cats and continue to address needs as they come up.

They also have resources available for cat caretakers for nice housing and feeding stations for cats that will fit in with the surroundings to clean up some of the properties where caretakers may be using paper plates or other things that can potentially lead to trash blowing around in the neighborhoods.

“I feel so good about this because I know this will work,” Amberg said.