Watch for workers conducting prescribed burn Tuesday on I-35 south of Albert Lea Published 4:04 pm Monday, April 24, 2023

Motorists on Interstate 35 from the Iowa border to Albert Lea may see smoke from crews conducting a prescribed burn in Freeborn County on Tuesday, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Burning activity will be occurring in the median of the road, so motorists will encounter signs as they approach the burn areas warning of the potential of smoke. Motorists should be attentive, slow down and watch for the burn crews, who are monitoring these efforts. Prescribed burns are scheduled during optimal weather conditions to ensure safety and effectiveness.

MnDOT performs the prescribed burning of grassland vegetation along many roadsides, which provides for optimal vegetation health. Healthy roadside vegetation provides safer clear zones, stabilizes soil, conveys runoff and treats stormwater runoff. Healthy roadside vegetation also provides additional benefits such as preserving populations of rare species and making roadsides more attractive. Fire also promotes tall native grasses and forbs that trap blowing snow and prevent it from drifting across the road. Native prairie vegetation is planted along highway right of way to reduce the amount of mowing needed.

Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to: