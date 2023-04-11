Window reported shot out and other reports Published 10:06 am Tuesday, April 11, 2023

A window was reported shot out of a cottage at 1:24 p.m. Monday at 62483 190th St. in Alden.

Fires reported

A brush fire was reported out of control in a field at 4:30 p.m. Monday at 12999 690th Ave. in Emmons.

Deputies cited Bernard John Brasseaur for burning prohibited materials after responding to a brush fire that was out of control and a vehicle on fire at 5:45 p.m. Monday at 86136 330th St. in Blooming Prairie.

A grass fire was reported out of control at 6:16 p.m. Monday at 16378 730th Ave. in Albert Lea.

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 9:09 a.m. Monday at 2328 Hendrickson Road.

Theft by check reported

Theft by check was reported at 3:55 p.m. Monday at 913 Ulstad Ave.