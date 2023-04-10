Window shattered by baseball and other reports Published 9:25 am Monday, April 10, 2023

A window was reported shattered by a baseball at 3:34 a.m. Friday at 909 Janson St.

Theft reported

Police received a report of a theft at 2:07 p.m. Friday at 1550 Blake Ave.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Police received a report at 5:07 p.m. Friday of a hit-and-run crash on the 700 block of South Fourth Avenue. The incident was believed to have occurred between 7:30 p.m. Thursday and 7:15 a.m. Friday.

3 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Adam David Wacek, 38, on a Dodge County warrant, driving after revocation, giving a false name to an officer and fifth-degree possession after a traffic stop at 7:29 p.m. Friday at 327 W. Main St.

Police arrested Dalton Daniel Hanson, 34, on a warrant at 10:59 p.m. Friday at 2214 E. Main St.

Police arrested Shandani Monique Zamarripa, 32, on a warrant at 7:06 p.m. Saturday at 605 Fountain St.

2 brought in on A&D holds

Police held Jerome Jesus Duenes, 35, on an arrest and detain hold out of Dodge County at 1 p.m. Friday at 603 Fountain St.

Police held Christina Marie Williamson, 35, on an arrest and detain hold at 4:42 a.m. Saturday at 310 W. Seventh St.

Items missing

Items were reported missing at 7:04 a.m. Sunday at 1110 Gene St.

Burglary reported

A burglary was reported at 4:02 p.m. Sunday at 629 E. 16th St. Things were reported rummaged through.

Man arrested for assault

Police arrested Efren Estrada, 23, for second-degree assault and domestic assault at 6:38 p.m. Sunday at 1014 Garfield Ave.