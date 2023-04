Yost to speak at AAUW meeting Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

American Association of University Women, AAUW, will meet at 5:15 p.m. May 9 at Wedgewood Cove, Chardonnay Room, for dinner.

Freeborn County Director of Public Health Sue Yost will speak. Guests are welcome.Call Joan Anderson by Friday for reservations at 373-7098.