052615-F1 Published 10:40 am Monday, May 1, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 5, 2021

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $87,300.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Myo Naing, a married man, as his sole and separate property

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Quicken Loans, LLC, its successors and assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: May 6, 2021 Freeborn County Registrar of Titles

Document Number: T117069

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Rocket Mortgage, LLC FKA Quicken Loans, LLC

Dated: January 4, 2023

Recorded: January 12, 2023 Freeborn County Registrar of Titles

Document Number: T117999

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100039034763635903

Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Quicken Loans, LLC

Residential Mortgage Servicer: Rocket Mortgage, LLC

CERTIFICATE OF TITLE NUMBER: 9881.0

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Freeborn

Property Address: 1501 Edina Ave, Albert Lea, MN 56007-3209

Tax Parcel ID Number: 34.050.0350

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 15, Block 2, Edina Subdivision, City of Albert

Lea, Freeborn County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $88,310.44

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: May 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office Law Enforcement Center Conference Room, 411

South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under

Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on November 27, 2023, or the next business day if November 27, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: April 3, 2023

MORTGAGEE: Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.

Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300

File Number: 052615-F1

Albert Lea Tribune: Apr. 8, 15, 22, 29, May 6 and 13, 2023

052615-F1