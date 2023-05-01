1 arrested for possession, other charges

Published 12:37 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

By Staff Reports

Deputies arrested Derek Dwayne Murphy, 49, for fifth-degree possession, possession of hypodermic needles, no Minnesota driver’s license, uninsured motor vehicle and expired registration at 4:17 p.m. Monday at 74586 125th St. in Glenville.

 

Burglary reported

A burglary was reported at 7:12 a.m. Monday at 13517 760th Ave. in Glenville.

 

Thefts reported

Police received a report of three thefts at 5:42 p.m. Monday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. The thefts occurred on April 22, 23 and 29.

