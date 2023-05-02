2 arrested after pursuits and other reports Published 10:22 am Monday, May 1, 2023

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Tristan Colby Mehus, 27, for fleeing police in a motorized bike at 8:05 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Richway Drive. The pursuit started near the intersection of East Clark Street and South Newton Avenue.

Deputies arrested Christopher Lloyd VanRyswyk, 42, in Emmons after a pursuit that started in Winnebago County Friday morning. The vehicle reportedly hit a squad car during the pursuit in Iowa.

Trailer broken into

A trailer was reported broken into at 9:51 a.m. Thursday at 201 W. Main St. in Clarks Grove.

1 arrested on warrants

Police picked up Charles David Tuttle at the Petrans exit at 11:49 p.m. Thursday after he was arrested in Mower County on local warrants.

1 arrested after report

Police arrested Rhonda Jean Hodge, 63, after receiving a report of a drunk driver at 9:13 a.m. Friday.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 11:22 a.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 TIger Lane.

Assaults reported

Police received a report at 5:27 p.m. Friday of an assault that had occurred earlier in the day at Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St.

A male reported he had been jumped by three people at 12:50 a.m. Saturday at 719 Marshall St.

Police received a report at 1:13 p.m. Saturday of an assault at Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St.

1 cited for marijuana

Police cited McKenna Grace Halley, 18, for possession of a small amount of marijuana at 7:22 p.m. Friday at 201 N. Broadway.

Dine-and-dash reported

Police received a report at 8:59 p.m. Friday of people who left without paying for their meal at the Elbow Room, 310 E. Eighth St.

1 arrested for disorderly conduct, threats

Police arrested Adam Mohamed Hassan, 25, for disorderly conduct, obstruction and threats of violence after receiving a report at 10:37 p.m. Friday of a male with a silver handgun walking on Broadway in downtown Albert Lea.

1 cited for theft

Police cited Yorman Marin Reyes, 42, for theft after receiving a report of a shoplifter at 7:16 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Scam reported

Police received a report at 8:15 a.m. Sunday of a Paypal scam on Spartan Avenue.

Clothes missing from dryer

Clothes were reported missing from a dryer in a laundromat at 5:03 p.m. Sunday at 2320 Hendrickson Road.

Fence reported damaged

Damage was reported to a fence at 6:04 p.m. Sunday at 1307 Margaretha Ave.