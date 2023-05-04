4.4.23 MINUTES Published 11:30 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

April 4th, 2023

The Board of Commissioners of Freeborn County met in the Freeborn County Boardroom at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4th, 2023. Members present: Commissioners Forman, Edwin, Kaasa, Shoff and Eckstrom. The meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance. Commissioner Shoff offered the following motion; MOVED, approving the agenda as presented. Motion seconded by Commissioner Kaasa. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the motion approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 23–109 APPROVAL OF THE FREEBORN COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS CONSENT AGENDA AS PROVIDED IN THE FREEBORN COUNTY BOARD RULE OF PROCEDURE 9(A) 1) Approval of the March 21, 2023 minutes; 2) Approval of Drainage Repairs. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Eckstrom. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. The Commissioners provided Board Committee updates. Chairman Forman asked if there was any public comment and there was none. Commissioner Eckstrom offered the following motion; RESOLVED, in support of the submittal of the Le Sueur River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan to BWSR and other plan review agencies by the Policy Committee of the Le Sueur River Watershed 1W1P planning partnership. Motion seconded by Commissioner Kaasa. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Shoff offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION 23-110 RESOLUTION TO ACCEPT A DONATION TO THE FREEBORN COUNTY CVCC FROM NUNDA TOWNSHIP Resolution seconded by Commissioner Kaasa. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Shoff offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION 23-111 RESOLUTION TO ACCEPT A DONATION TO THE FREEBORN COUNTY CVCC FROM JENNIFER VOGT-ERICKSON AND JESHUA ERICKSON Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION 23-112 2023 SEASONAL BIDS Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Eckstrom. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Kaasa offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION 23-113AWARD OF CP 023-M-004 2023 BASE STABILIZATION Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Eckstrom. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Eckstrom offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION 23-114 AWARD OF CP 023-M-002 2023 PAVEMENT MARKING CONTRACT Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Shoff. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Kaasa offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION 23-115 AWARD OF CP 023-FRG-999 FAIRGROUNDS BITUMINOUS MILL, SUBGRADE PREP, AGGREGATE BASE and BITUMINOUS SURFACE Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION 23-116 AWARD OF CP 023-MOL-006 (low CP) Milling and Bituminous Overlay on designated areas of CSAH 6, CSAH 34 and CR 81 in Freeborn County Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Kaasa. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Shoff offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION 23-117 Award of CP 023-SAND-005 2023 Supply Washed Sand for Ice Control Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin.After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION 23-118 AWARD OF SAP 024-624-004 Aggregate Base, Curb & Gutter, Bituminous Surface and Aggregate Shoulders on CSAH 24 between CSAH 31 and .26 Miles North in Clarks Grove, MN Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Eckstrom. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Kaasa offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION 23-119 AWARD OF SAP 024-626-023 Aggregate Base, Bituminous Surfacing and Aggregate Shoulders on CSAH 26 between CSAH 46 and CSAH 35 east of Geneva, MN Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Eckstrom. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Shoff offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION 23-120 PERMISSION TO FILL THE FREEBORN COUNTY DETECTIVE POSITION Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Eckstrom offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION 23-121 ACCEPTING THE RESIGNATION OF DANIELLE ANDERSON Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION 23-122 RESOLUTION TO REFILL THE VACANT POSITION OF PROBATION & PRE-TRIAL SERVICES SUPPORT POSITION Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Eckstrom. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Shoff offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION 23-123 PLACING MELLISA TOUPIN, ACCOUNTING SPECIALIST, SR., ON REGULAR FULL TIME EMPLOYMENT STATUS WITH FREEBORN COUNTY Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Kaasa offered the following: RESOLUTION 23-124 PLACING APRIL ELLIOTT, OFFICE SUPPORT SPEICIALIST – DHS, ON REGULAR FULL TIME EMPLOYMENT STATUS WITH FREEBORN COUNTY Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Shoff offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 23-125 APPROVAL OF CLAIMS RESOLVED, that the following claims be allowed and paid on or before April 7th, 2023. General Fund $513,323.38; County Road & Bridge $442,827.12; Human Services $164,671.82; Public Health $62,014.21; Capitol Improvements $36,107.11; County Ditch $95,271.26; Trust & Agency $12,546.89; Payroll Clearing Fund $21,678.51; Turtle Creek Watershed $450.00; Social Services Collab $56.08; FUND TOTALS $ 1,348,946.38. Number of Claims not exceeding $300 – 183 Dollar amount of claims not exceeding $300 – $18,596.66 Resolution seconded by Commissioner Kaasa. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Chair, Commissioner Forman adjourned the meeting at 9:01 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18th, 2023. By: John Forman, Chair. Attest: Candace Pesch, Clerk/Administrator

