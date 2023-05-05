5 things to do this week: Books, entertainment and a Ride for Alzheimer’s Published 5:41 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

1

Book signing

Sara Broers, author of “100 Things to Do in Iowa Before You Die” will be at the Top of Iowa Welcome Center and Rest Area from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday signing books and answering travel questions. The rest area is near the Minnesota border of Interstate 35.

Email newsletter signup

2

Block party

Harold’s Bar — at 1318 E. Main St. — will host a block party by KB Entertainment at 8 p.m. Saturday during a summer kick-off. There is no cover.

3

Ride for Alzheimer’s

The 1st District American Legion Riders will have a Ride for Alzheimer’s event at Geneva Bar & Grill starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. All street legal vehicles are welcome for the rain or shine event.

4

Casey Mac

Casey Mac performs at 4 p.m. Sunday for a Sunday Funday at Bend in the Road. Casey Mac entertains with a variety of songs covering all genres and is entertaining for everyone. There is no cover. Bend in the Road is at 25483 State Highway 13 in Manchester.

5

Lefty Book Club

Angie Hanson will host a book club meeting at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at Caribou Coffee. She will be discussing “Benjamin Banneker and Us: Eleven Generations of an American Family” by Rachel Jamison Webster. Anyone is welcome to join, even if they haven’t read the book. The meeting will be at 2717 Bridge Ave.