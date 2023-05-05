5 things to do this week: Cinco de Mayo, Kentucky Derby watch parties and more Published 2:37 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

1

Cinco de Mayo

The Albert Lea Main Street Program and Convention and Visitors Bureau will host a Cinco de Mayo party from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Central Park. There will be food and drinks all day, a craft market, children’s activities, Mexican bingo from 4 to 6 p.m. and music by DJ Charly from 6 to 8 p.m.

Melissa Schulz will perform a Cinco de Mayo concert at 112 on Broadway from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday. Schulz is a one-woman band with her keyboard, drum tracks and library of covers in multiple genres. The bar and restaurant is located at 112 S. Broadway Ave.

2

Needles, Pins & More

It’s the first Thursday of the month, so the Albert Lea Public Library is hosting their Needles, Pins & More crafting event at 11 a.m. Thursday. Bring current small craft projects and work on them with others. The library is at 211 E. Clark St.

3

Community Diversity Workshop

The Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau and Albert Lea Main Street Program will host a free community diversity workshop at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center. Learn about Gray Area Thinking with Ellie Krug. Refreshments will be served, with the workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. The Marion Ross Performing Arts Center is at 147 N. Broadway Ave.

4

Silent Auction

Emmons Lutheran Church — at 490 Pearl St. in Emmons — will host a silent auction to benefit the Folven family with medical bill expenses. In 2020, Miyah Folven was rushed to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, where she underwent a seven-hour surgery to repair her mouth and face after she was attacked by a neighbor’s dog. This benefit is to help alleviate the cost of bills not covered under insurance. The auction is from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. If you have any questions or wish to donate, contact folven.kendra@yahoo.com or call 507-415-8368.

5

Kentucky Derby watch party

Lazy Acre Vineyard in Lake Mills will host a Kentucky Derby watch party at 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be wine, food, best hat and best-dressed contests, southern food and live music. The vineyard is at 4776 Bluebill Ave.

The Albert Lea Art Center will have their own watch party at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at the Art Center. Tickets will be sold at the door if they’re still available. The party will be capped at 200. The Art Center is at 101 S. Broadway Ave.