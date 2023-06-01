Albert Lea boys’ golf narrowly misses trip to state as a team; 1 player advances to state Published 8:21 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

The Albert Lea Boys Golf team took part in Day 2 of the Section 1AAA tournament on Wednesday in Lake City at The Jewel Golf Club.

They went into the day with a four-shot lead over Big 9 rival, the Rochester Mayo Spartans.

The Tigers fought hard all day, but in the end came up short, losing to Mayo by two strokes. The Tigers put up a team score of 308 on Day 2, which gave them a combined score of 603 for the two days. Mayo shot 299 on Day 1 and 302 on Day 2.

Contributing to Albert Lea’s Day 2 total were Drew Teeter with a 75 (+4), Ben Rasmussen 76 (+5), Archie Nelson 78 (+7) and Tim Chalmers 79 (+8).

Drew Teeter was co-medalist with Kyler Schwamb of Farmington with a two-day total of 144. He will advance to the state tournament.