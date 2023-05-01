Albert Lea businesses named as Best Places to Work Published 2:11 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

Workforce Development Inc. on Thursday recognized the winners of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Southeast Minnesota, including a handful of businesses in Albert Lea.

In all, 15 companies representing the counties of Winona, Freeborn, Mower, Rice, Steele, Goodhue, Olmsted, Houston, Dodge, Fillmore and Wabasha counties were recognized as part of the 2023 Workforce Development Forum.

Recognized in the small employer category, with less than 50 employees, were the following:

Arcadian Bank

IBI Data

Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda, Ltd.

Southeast Service Cooperative

Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency

Recognized as mid-size employers with 50 to 150 employees were the following:

Albert Lea Seed House

Crown Cork and Seal

Custom Alarm

K&G Manufacturing

Peoples Energy Cooperative

Recognized as large employers with over 150 employers were the following:

Benike Construction

Gemini Inc.

Mower County

Olmsted County

Zumbro Family Health Center

The “Best Places to Work” awards program was a commissioned study by Workforce Development Inc. The purpose of the program was to recognize some of the best employers in the local area and provide information to companies about the practices they use to attract and retain employees.

ffEach company participating was required to complete a 40-question survey that allowed their employment practices to be analyzed by the consulting firm of Personnel Dynamics Consulting of Florida. Every company participating in the survey will receive a detailed 25-page report detailing the information on their company and the results of the survey. Those companies who are being recognized receive a special award at the Best Places to Work Awards Banquet.

The data was measured on such parameters as: turnover, rate of growth, promotion rates, employee evaluations and feedback, percentage of employee injured, diversity of management, benefits offered, training expenditures, paid days off and increase in pay. The Workforce Development, Inc. and sponsors joined forces to bring “Best Places to Work” program to Southeast Minnesota.