Albert Lea girls’ golfers face off in section tournament

Albert Lea's Alyssa Jensen smiles on the first day of the Section 1AAA girls' golf tournament at Cannon Falls Golf Course on Tuesday. Jensen came out ahead for the Tigers shooting an 80, which put her in fifth place overall. The Tigers finished in third place shooting a 357. The team will have the second day of the tournament on Thursday and determine who will head to state. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh
Whitney Mullenbach tees off on the 11th hole at the Section 1AAA tournament at Cannon Falls Golf Course on Tuesday. She shot 86, which put her at eighth overall. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh
Jessica Vogt putts her final play on Tuesday for the Tigers. She shot a 101 and was in 37th after the first day of the tournament. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh