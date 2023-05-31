Albert Lea girls’ golfers face off in section tournament

Published 7:00 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

By Sarah Stultz

More Sports

Albert Lea boys’ golf in 1st place after 1st day of section tournament

Alden-Conger boys’ golf finishes 2nd in conference

Tigers clay target team wins conference; 5 advance to state

Sports Memories: Minnesota awarded professional tennis franchise

Print Article