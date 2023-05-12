Albert Lea High School spring vocal concert Monday Published 3:13 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

The Albert Lea High School Vocal Department encourages everyone to come to the annual spring concert on Monday in the high school auditorium. There will be two concert sessions and will celebrate the accomplishments of the students from this past year. The concert at 6:30 p.m. will feature the Celebr8 Choir and Tiger Choir. The concert beginning at 7:30 p.m. will feature the Varsity Choir, Concert Choir, and Chorale.

The choirs are conducted by Diane Heaney and Mary Bissen and accompanied by Robert Tewes and Aaron Bartz.

The 2023 senior choir members will be honored at the concert. They are Maleah Anthony, Joey Maiden, Avery Benda, Sophia Hareid, Morgan Christian, Kailey Boettcher, Jaya Stout, Hattie Nelson, Marissa Martinez, Sophia Brownlee, Lara Westrum, Madison Whelan, Hannah Willner, Ava Cunningham, Stephanie Galvan, Marissa Hanson, Cydney Pathammavong, Brooklynn Lee-Gayden, Danielle Rodriguez, Makayla Hannegrefs-Dahlen, John Amarosa, Patrick Holcomb, Evan Musick, Logan Strom, Kaidin Barnes, Alden Helleksen, Ryan Utz, Angel Hernandez, Tanner Conn, Luke Wangsness, William Toft, Christian Fuller, Jacob Skinness, Joseph Yoon, Pal Wal, Kaleb Gordon, Tim Chalmers, Buom Nhial, Cody Laskowske and Judd Moller.

Alumni choir members will be invited to join this years’ Concert Choir in singing “Pilgrim’s Hymn” composed by Minnesota composer, Stephen Paulus, toward the end of the concert. This tradition was started in 2003 and will be the final performance of the piece with conductor, Diane Heaney. Heaney will retire this spring after 30 years at Albert Lea High School.

The concert is free and donations are encouraged.