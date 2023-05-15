Albert Lea woman injured in crash on I-35 Published 8:34 am Monday, May 15, 2023

An Albert Lea woman was injured Sunday evening after two vehicles collided on Interstate 35 in Faribault.

Joyce Mildred Olson, 88, of Albert Lea, was taken to the Faribault hospital for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash report stated Olson was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox southbound at Highway 21 in Rice County along with a 2011 Ford Fiesta driven by Rebeccah Sue Gasner, 52, of Faribault when the vehicles collided at 6:46 p.m.

Gasner and her passenger, Stephanie Lynn Gasner, 26, of Faribault, were not injured.

All occupants in both vehicles were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor.