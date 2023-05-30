Best of Bauer United Employees Credit Union laser-focused on its membership Published 3:46 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

BauerFinancial Inc., the nation’s premier credit union and bank rating firm announced that United Employees Credit Union has once again earned its top (five-star) rating for financial strength and stability. Having earned Bauer’s top (five-star) rating for 107 consecutive quarters, United Employees Credit Union has earned Bauer’s highest designation as a “Best of Bauer Credit Union.”

Bauer rates every federally-insured credit union with the same strict standards, and is pleased to report that United Employees Credit Union continues to come out on top, according to a press release. What’s more, credit unions, like United Employees Credit Union, understand that in order for them to thrive, their members must thrive, said Karen Dorway, president of BauerFinancial.

“That translates to loyalty and dedication to its membership, a commitment to work together toward a better tomorrow,” Dorway said. “At United Employees Credit Union, this commitment comes naturally, because its employees and members share much more in common than a financial institution.”

Established in 1932, United Employees Credit Union has carried that dedication to its members for 91 years. Making connections and supporting members has been its hallmark since its inception. Being rated five stars by Bauer, the best, most trusted and most convenient place to go for a validated, statistical review of your credit union’s financial strength, is the fruit of its labor.

