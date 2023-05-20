Blue Earth River Conference spring event at First Lutheran in Albert Lea Published 8:00 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

“Just Love” was the theme for the Blue Earth River Conference Spring Event at 9 a.m. April 29, hosted by the women of First Lutheran Church of Albert Lea and assisted by the women of Hayward Lutheran and Moscow Lutheran churches. Displays in the church gathering hall were presented by Thrivent Financial of Lake Mills, Good Earth Village and Campus Ministry.

There were 64 total in attendance who heard messages from Good Earth Village representative Paul Little and Campus Ministry representative Jane Hanson. The main speaker for the event was Shirley Gangsted, who presented her program “The Bent Over Woman,” which is part of her “Portrayals of Women of the Bible” series that she presents to the public. It was a representation of the woman Jesus healed who had been bent over her entire life and could not straighten up and how he set her free with his healing. This was relating to Luke 13:10-17 in the Bible. The group was fortunate to have her be part of the conference.

Convener Genie Hanson conducted the business meeting. New members that will serve on the BERC board will be Beth Jacobson, Linda Olson, Bev Noland and LeAnn Anderson. Appreciation was given to retiring board members Gail Ottesen and Gale Nelson.